Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held with work of local crafters on show

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 8th March.
The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.
Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”
This month’s stalls include:
- Somerset Natural Soaps
- Sam’s Fudge
- Gifts by Granny
- Lorita Crafts
- Berry Bakes
- Lyn’s Embroidery & Resin
- LMC Designs
- Kisses and Moonbeams
- Community Crafter’s
- Nessie’s Resin
- Refreshments available via the Waffle Hub