Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Mar 07, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held with work of local crafters on show

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 8th March.

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

  • Somerset Natural Soaps
  • Sam’s Fudge
  • Gifts by Granny
  • Lorita Crafts
  • Berry Bakes
  • Lyn’s Embroidery & Resin
  • LMC Designs
  • Kisses and Moonbeams
  • Community Crafter’s
  • Nessie’s Resin
  • Refreshments available via the Waffle Hub
