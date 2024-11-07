13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 07, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns on Saturday for event with 15 craft stalls

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday 9th November.

The Makers Market will be held in Methodist church hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

*Crafted with Pride
*Gifts by Granny
*M&W Crafts
*Lyn’s Embroidery & Resin
*Nicky Taylor Fused Glass
*Sam’s Fudge
*Jen Rickard prints
*Berry Bakes
*Re Denim
*Kisses & Moonbeams
*Fifi’s Beautiful Creations
*Lucy’s Crafts
*Somerset Natural Soaps
*Nessie’s Resin

*The Community Crafters

Refreshments available Via the waffle hub & Raffle
