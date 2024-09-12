6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 13, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns tomorrow with showcase of local crafts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 14th September.

The Makers Market will be held in Burnham Methodist Church Hall in College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include: 

* Crafted with Pride

* Nessie’s Resin
* Gifts by Granny
* Kisses & Moonbeams
* Leanne’s Luxuries
* Sam’s Fudge
* Lyn’s Embroidery & Resin
* Community Crafter’s
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Lorita Crafts

 

