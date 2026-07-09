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Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns with scores of locally-made crafts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday, July 11th. 

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “There will be a great line-up of new traders and regulars.”

“Buying locally made items supports small independent businesses and you’re getting something unique and artisan.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.

 

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