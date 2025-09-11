Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held on Saturday with scores of locally-made crafts

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday September 13th.

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.