15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Sep 13, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held on Saturday with scores of locally-made crafts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday September 13th. 

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.

