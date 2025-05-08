12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held this Saturday with 11 local stallholders

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 10th May.

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include:

  • Crafted with Pride
  • Lyns Embroidery & Resin
  • Sams Fudge
  • Berry Bakes
  • Somerset Natural Soaps
  • The Community Crafters
  • Bespoke Eggs
  • Carolines Crafts
  • Jen Does Crochet
  • M & W Crafts
  • Sarah’s Diamond Art
