Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held this Saturday with 11 local stallholders

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday 10th May.
The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.
Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”
This month’s stalls include:
- Crafted with Pride
- Lyns Embroidery & Resin
- Sams Fudge
- Berry Bakes
- Somerset Natural Soaps
- The Community Crafters
- Bespoke Eggs
- Carolines Crafts
- Jen Does Crochet
- M & W Crafts
- Sarah’s Diamond Art