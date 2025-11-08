Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with scores of locally-made crafts

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday, November 8th).

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “As Christmas is getting nearer, our talented local crafters and makers have been very busy making lots of beautiful gift ideas,. Buying locally made items supports small independent businesses and you’re getting something unique and artisan.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.