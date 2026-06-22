Burnham-On-Sea man praises ‘life‑changing’ Hospital at Home care after dramatic recovery

A Burnham-On-Sea man who became so unwell he could barely breathe, walk or dress himself says his life has been “massively” transformed thanks to Somerset’s Hospital at Home team.

Clive Hansard was admitted to Musgrove Park Hospital on 26th January 2026 after becoming critically ill with severe fluid overload linked to heart failure and liver cirrhosis. His condition had deteriorated rapidly, leaving him with extreme abdominal swelling, breathlessness, severe pain and sudden weight gain.

“At my lowest point I didn’t want to go to work, I didn’t want to go out, I didn’t even want to try and walk,” he said. “My wife Lorraine had to help me get dressed. My stomach and legs were so bloated I couldn’t eat or breathe properly. It all happened within a couple of weeks.”

Clive was referred to the Hospital at Home service, where he remained under their care for just over eight weeks — one of the team’s longer cases — allowing him to receive specialist treatment while staying in the comfort of his Burnham home, close to his wife and their two dogs.

“At the beginning we’d never heard of it,” he said. “I thought I was being fobbed off. But after a couple of days of the nurses coming in, it was fantastic. Absolutely fantastic.”

The service provides hospital‑level care at home, with patients monitored by consultants, nurses, therapists, healthcare assistants and social workers using a mix of home visits, phone or video consultations and digital monitoring.

For Clive, the team focused on careful management of his heart failure, adjusting his diuretics and introducing Metolazone to help remove excess fluid. The results were dramatic: he lost more than 20 kilograms of fluid and regained control of his symptoms.

“I lost nearly six kilos in about three days,” he said. “It was like a fountain of youth.”

The team also simplified his medication, helped him better manage his diabetes and carried out regular tests — including ECGs — in his own home. “If I phoned, they answered within minutes,” he added.

Lorraine said the support made an enormous difference. “In the beginning I wasn’t happy — one minute he’s on death’s door and the next he’s coming home. But within days of the nurses visiting, we were saying this is so much better. It was easier than trying to get to the hospital every day from Burnham.”

As his condition improved, Clive began to regain his independence. He no longer needs the CPAP machine he once relied on to breathe at night, and he has been able to return to everyday activities.

“I couldn’t even get to the end of the driveway before. Now I can go into town, go for a coffee. We went to Weymouth recently and I realised I hadn’t even used my stick.”

He has also made major lifestyle changes, including giving up alcohol immediately after his diagnosis. “It frightened me that much,” he said.

Frankie, a respiratory nurse with the Hospital at Home team, said Clive’s progress had been remarkable. “Compared to when I first met Clive, his quality of life has improved dramatically. Seeing the huge difference the team has made to his wellbeing means everything. Patients recover quicker in their own surroundings, and Clive is a perfect example of that.”

Clive says he is now managing his condition confidently at home with support from his GP and the cardiology team at Weston. “It’s made a massive difference to my life,” he said. “I can’t fault the team at all. It felt like constant support. It’s been brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.”