Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor is hosting a Gala Dinner in support of a local charity, Somewhere House Somerset, in March.
Councillor Lesley Millard announced last year that Somewhere House would be her charity of the year, supporting its counselling and support services based in Burnham-On-Sea.
The Mayor’s black tie dinner will be held at Batch Country House, Lympsham on Friday, March 10th between 7pm and midnight.
There will be live music, a three-course dinner, a raffle and an auction. It promises to be a fun night to raise money for the local cause.
Tickets cost £45. To buy tickets email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk or call 01278 788088.
Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and at local schools.
Pictured: Burnham’s Mayor with the charity’s Rob Jones