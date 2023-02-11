The Mayor’s black tie dinner will be held at Batch Country House, Lympsham on Friday, March 10th between 7pm and midnight.

There will be live music, a three-course dinner, a raffle and an auction. It promises to be a fun night to raise money for the local cause.

Tickets cost £45. To buy tickets email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk or call 01278 788088.

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and at local schools.

Pictured: Burnham’s Mayor with the charity’s Rob Jones