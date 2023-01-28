Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has made a special visit to a care home in the town to see its facilities following a recent change of ownership and support a charity fundraising day.

Cllr Lesley Millard paid a visit to Beaufort House Care Home and Retirement Apartments in Rectory Road on Friday (January 27th) where she met the staff, residents and supported a fundraising morning for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

It comes after we reported here that family-owned care provider Agincare has acquired Beaufort House Care Home and Retirement Apartments from farming charity The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

The Mayor said: “I was pleased to support the fundraising at Beaufort House as I had missed their opening before Christmas when I contracted Covid. It was the first time that I had visited and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the residents, staff and family.”

“There was clearly a warm and supporting relationship between staff and residents. There was plenty of laughter and chat! The gardens are beautiful and I look forward to seeing them in the Spring.”

Lesley added: “I was also pleased to support BARB in their work in the town. They do an amazing job.”
Beaufort Park has 33 en-suite rooms and 12 self-contained independent living apartments, and was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission at last inspection.
 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: