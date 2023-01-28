Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has made a special visit to a care home in the town to see its facilities following a recent change of ownership and support a charity fundraising day.

Cllr Lesley Millard paid a visit to Beaufort House Care Home and Retirement Apartments in Rectory Road on Friday (January 27th) where she met the staff, residents and supported a fundraising morning for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

It comes after we reported here that family-owned care provider Agincare has acquired Beaufort House Care Home and Retirement Apartments from farming charity The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

The Mayor said: “I was pleased to support the fundraising at Beaufort House as I had missed their opening before Christmas when I contracted Covid. It was the first time that I had visited and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting the residents, staff and family.”

“There was clearly a warm and supporting relationship between staff and residents. There was plenty of laughter and chat! The gardens are beautiful and I look forward to seeing them in the Spring.”

Lesley added: “I was also pleased to support BARB in their work in the town. They do an amazing job.” Beaufort Park has 33 en-suite rooms and 12 self-contained independent living apartments, and was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission at last inspection.