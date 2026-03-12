Burnham-On-Sea Mayor praises “vital” work during visit to Weston Hospicecare

Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey has paid a visit to Weston Hospicecare to see first-hand the vital work carried out by its staff and volunteers.

Cllr Facey and his consort were welcomed to the hospice on 4th March, where they spent over an hour and a half touring the facilities, meeting team members, and learning more about the charity’s specialist services.

The visit followed a recent grant awarded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council to support the hospice’s Community Nursing Service, helping to cover essential travel costs for nurses who provide care across the area.

Weston Hospicecare plays a crucial role in supporting Burnham and Highbridge patients and families in their own homes.

Cllr Facey said he was deeply moved by what he saw during the visit and praised the dedication of the hospice team.

He added that he was “hugely impressed by the supportive, compassionate care provided by everyone who works there.”

Pictured: Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor and Consort with Hospice staff