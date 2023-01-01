An open meeting is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday evening (January 3rd) to discuss plans for local events to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Coronation of the new King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is inviting representatives of local groups to the meeting at 7pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman says: “The Town Council are keen to encourage celebrations right across our towns.”

“We are holding an open meeting on January 3rd at 7pm in The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road to discuss ideas and the programme of events for the celebrations.”

“We would also ask those thinking of hosting street parties to action their road closure requests as soon as possible.”

Pictured: King Charles III (Photo by Dan Marsh). This photo is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.