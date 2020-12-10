Burnham-On-Sea mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory has received a funding boost from students at Kings of Wessex School.

The charity was set up in memory of Burnham-On-Sea teenager Charley Marks who sadly took his own life.

The students in the school’s business group organised a fundraising day to raise money for In Charley’s Memory.

Rosie Saxon, who is part of the group, says: “The business BTEC team decided to raise money for In Charley’s Memory, a charity close to many people locally who rely on the service.”

“We held a mufti day at school however with so many students isolating it has been tricky. All students including sixth form and staff had to wear blue, which is the logo of the charity. There were no fundraising events as we were not allowed to mix due to being in bubbles etc.”

“Students took part even if they were isolating at home and they could make a donation via the school’s Parent pay service.”

The total raised was a superb £879.50 – and Catalent, the Parent pay service connected with the school, donated £180 and the rest was raised from contributions by parents, staff and students.

An ICM spokesperson thanked the group for the “wonderful” donation and added: “We support anyone from the age of 11-25 and we have a further programme which supports people over the age of 26.”

“Please remember you do not need a referral or a diagnosis to access counselling at ICM. We are there for anyone who needs that extra bit of support especially during these difficult times. To access the affordable counselling, email counselling@incharleysmemory.co.uk or call 01278 557490.”