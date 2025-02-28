Burnham’s Minor Injuries Unit will be relocated to medical centre and won’t close, says NHS

Burnham-On-Sea’s Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) will not be closing despite ‘rumours’ suggesting otherwise, NHS Somerset has reassured residents.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has this week told Burnham-On-Sea.com it is working on a proposal to “improve the resilience and reliability” of the minor injury unit in Burnham-On-Sea by relocating the service from Burnham Community Hospital to the closely located Burnham Medical Centre on a trial basis.

Andy Heron, chief operating officer, explains: “We’re very committed to the teams and services that run the MIU in Burnham-On-Sea and we know how important these are for local communities.”

“Over the past few months, we have experienced a number of short-term, short notice closures of our minor injuries service due to workforce shortages, so we are working with our primary and secondary care teams to consider different ways to deliver a more integrated and resilient, same day, urgent care service for local people.”

“Maintaining and continuing to develop our minor injury units and urgent treatment centres is a vital part of our strategy to meet the healthcare care needs of our Somerset population within local communities and away from our busy emergency departments, where we need to prioritise patients with the most serious health conditions.”

He adds: “The proposal to re-locate the minor injury unit to Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre will help to create more resilience and increase capacity, while continuing to offer a 7-day service from 10am-6pm for everyone in the local area. Over the coming weeks, our teams will continue to work through the detail of this proposal, and we will update our teams, local people and partners.”

The NHS adds that existing primary care services at Burnham Medical Centre will run as usual and are not affected by the proposal. “People should continue to attend planned appointments and access the community hospital, minor injury unit and their GP services as usual.”

Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox has welcomed the news after hearing rumours of a potential closure, adding: “I have been assured by the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and the Integrated Care Board that the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital is not being closed but relocated across the road to the Burnham Medical Centre/Symphony GP Surgery.”

“This move is intended to provide patients with access to a more modern facility and improved clinical resilience, ensuring that services are maintained and, where possible, enhanced.”

“Having raised concerns when I first heard these rumours, I was given reassurance that there will be no reduction in medical staff numbers and that this is a trial aimed at improving patient care. I will be closely monitoring the impact of this change to ensure that it delivers the intended benefits for local residents.”

“I will also be meeting with the Trust’s CEO in the coming weeks to discuss future healthcare plans for Burnham-On-Sea.”