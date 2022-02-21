A mobile library will be visiting Burnham-On-Sea today (Monday) while the town’s library remains temporarily closed for building work.

The library in Princess Street is currently shut until March 21st to allow decarbonisation work to be completed, as we reported here.

“Whilst we are closed for building works to our library a Mobile Library provision has been made available for residents to borrow and return library items,” says a spokesman.

“The Library Van will be parked in the Library Car Park on the following Mondays between 10am and 4pm: 21st, 28th February and 7th, 14th March.

You can also visit www.librarieswest.org.uk or call

0300 123 2224 to renew you loans or have queries.