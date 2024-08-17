15.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 18, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Model Railway Club to hold annual show on August 24th and 25th

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club will be holding its annual model railway show on August 24th and August 25th at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

Over a dozen model railway layouts from all over the country will be exhibited at the two-day show, which will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Alongside this, both local and national traders will be in attendance, selling a wide range of merchandise.

Local modellers will also be on hand to give demonstrations on various aspects of the hobby.

Entry will be priced at £7 for adults with accompanied children free.

”17 layouts are booked, plus demonstrators and 10 traders will be there over the two days,” says a spokesman.

Burnham-On-Sea seafront rescue services day to be held next Sunday
Over £7,000 raised for family of Burnham-On-Sea dad battling cancer

