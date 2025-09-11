15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Sep 13, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Moose holds successful harvest supper fundraiser in Berrow
News

Burnham-On-Sea Moose holds successful harvest supper fundraiser in Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Moose members and guests have gathered for a well-attended Harvest Supper at Berrow Village Hall, raising funds for local good causes.

A total of 44 people enjoyed the evening this week, which began with a hearty meat and potato salad meal prepared by catering manager Sandra and her team of volunteers.

Entertainment followed from talented vocalist Maria Florey from Cheddar, who performed a selection of classical songs to recorded backing music, engaging warmly with the audience throughout.

Social committee chairman Pete Nicholson led a small auction of donated produce, raising £29. A raffle held during the evening added a further £110 to the fundraising total, which will go towards the Moose’s running costs and charity sponsorships.

After the event, Maria said: “Thank you all so much for having me! Had a wonderful evening! What a lot of work… and what a lovely bunch of people! The meal was wonderful too – many thanks!”

Photos from the evening show guests enjoying the entertainment, volunteers busy in the kitchen, and the popular salad plates served during the meal (photos Mike Lang).

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held on Saturday with scores of locally-made crafts
Next article
Met Office issues yellow warning for high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
15.9 ° C
17.5 °
15.5 °
70 %
2.7kmh
21 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com