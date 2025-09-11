Burnham-On-Sea Moose holds successful harvest supper fundraiser in Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea Moose members and guests have gathered for a well-attended Harvest Supper at Berrow Village Hall, raising funds for local good causes.

A total of 44 people enjoyed the evening this week, which began with a hearty meat and potato salad meal prepared by catering manager Sandra and her team of volunteers.

Entertainment followed from talented vocalist Maria Florey from Cheddar, who performed a selection of classical songs to recorded backing music, engaging warmly with the audience throughout.

Social committee chairman Pete Nicholson led a small auction of donated produce, raising £29. A raffle held during the evening added a further £110 to the fundraising total, which will go towards the Moose’s running costs and charity sponsorships.

After the event, Maria said: “Thank you all so much for having me! Had a wonderful evening! What a lot of work… and what a lovely bunch of people! The meal was wonderful too – many thanks!”

Photos from the evening show guests enjoying the entertainment, volunteers busy in the kitchen, and the popular salad plates served during the meal (photos Mike Lang).