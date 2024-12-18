Burnham-On-Sea Moose Ladies Circle Christmas tea raises £276 for local charity

Burnham-On-Sea Moose Ladies Circle have gathered for a sociable Christmas afternoon tea this month.

42 Moose members and guests attended the successful event at the festively decorated Highbridge Community Hall.

A well-stocked raffle table raised £127 towards a total of £276.54 which will go towards President Sandra Nicholson’s charity of the year, St Margaret’s Hospice.

Ladies Circle member Pat Burge thanked everyone for attending plus helpers, who ensured the success of the afternoon.

Moose International has always been a fraternal organisation based on family values and has gone through massive changes, including a change to ‘One Moose’ where men and ladies are of equal status, with the same values.

Membership of Moose is open to anyone of 21 years or over. Details are available from Terry Cornelius, 01278 784645, or for Moose Ladies Circle, Rita Harris, on 01278 760486.

Pictured: Organiser Sandra Nicholson and some of the participants at the event