Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge member Pete Nicholson has completed a walk to raise funds for two good causes.

Pete walked 14 miles on Saturday (17th October) from Taunton to Bridgwater along the canal to raise £425 for Moose welfare funds and the ‘Hope For Tomorrow’ mobile cancer unit.

He was met at the finishing line by a few fellow members of the Moose group including the national President Khalil Kattana due to Covid safety guidelines.

The walk was completed in a time of 4hrs 30min which included a short break at Maunsel Lock tearooms for a well-deserved cuppa.

As well as sponsoring Pete, members and supporters were included in a competition to guess the time it would take him to complete the walk, with the winner winning £30 donated by Pete and his wife Sandra. There were in fact two winners with the prize money being split between them both.

Burnham Moose’s spokesman Mike Lang says: “Sadly, because of Covid-19 restrictions, our regular monthly meetings at Berrow village hall and fundraising events have not been able to be held, but the welfare support of our older members, widows and widowers, continues in the background – hence the need for the financial support that Pete has graciously undertaken to provide. Pete would like to thank all those that supported and sponsored him.”

Moose International is a fraternal organization based on family values. We raise money for charities, and provide support to each other.

Pictured: Pete at the end of his 14-mile fundraising walk. Photos: Mike Lang