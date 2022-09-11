Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge members gathered for their harvest supper at the weekend… despite a setback!

As members gathered at Berrow Village Hall over the weekend, it quickly became clear that the hall had been double-booked.

But, after several phone calls, the Burnham Area Youth Centre came to the rescue and the Moose members and organisers travelled to the BAY Centre in Burnham’s Cassis Close for a hastily relocated event.

Before the start of the evening, all participants stood for a minute’s silence in remembrance of The Queen.

Ladies Circle President Sandra Nicholson was also presented with a bouquet of flowers for her work with the catering.

A ploughman’s salad was served up for the 40 participants by Ladies Circle members, followed by entertainment from vocalist Dave Elswood who delivered a selection of well-known songs.

The main event of the evening was an auction of produce and other items, overseen by lodge secretary Terry Cornelius. The produce auction raised £100, whilst the raffle raised £126 – with profits going towards Ladies’ circle running costs and charity support.

Social Committee Chairman Pete Nicholson said: “After a bumpy start and some phone calls and quick planning, it was a great night, thanks to all for being patient and those who helped.”

Pictured: A general view of participants of the harvest supper, Past national President Khalil and his wife Julia, Ladies circle President Sandra Nicholson thanks vocalist for his entertainment, Lodge secretary Terry Cornelius conduction the produce auction (Mike Lang)