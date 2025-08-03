PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge President’s lunch raises RNLI funds

Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge members and guests gathered at Berrow Village Hall on Saturday (August 2nd) for the group’s annual President’s Lunch.

The evening combined fellowship, fine food and fundraising, in aid of Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.

Moose President Rita Harris opened the proceedings, welcoming the 42 attendees and marking a milestone for long-serving member Ian Williams, presenting him with a 25-year membership certificate.

Attendees enjoyed a cold-meat and salad buffet, prepared by Sandra Nicholson and her volunteer catering team.

Entertainment followed from Weston-super-Mare vocalist Chrystal Bliss, whose rendition of classics spanning the 1930s to the 1960s had the audience tapping toes and singing along.

The traditional raffle, held as the finale, raised £113. When all expenses were accounted for, the event generated a profit of approximately £384. President Harris confirmed that this sum will bolster her chosen charity, Burnham-On-Sea RNLI, at the close of her term in March 2026.

Rita added: “The food served by Sandra, and her catering team, was excellent, and Chrystal’s entertainment most welcome. She not only delivered what seemed like an endless selection of songs, but was also interactive with those present.”

Pictured: Sandra and Kay in the kitchen; Ian Williams receives his 25 year certificate from Moose President Rita Harris; Pete and Jim behind the bar; singer Chrystal Bliss; Sandra receives a bouquet of thanks from Rita Harris (Photos Mike Lang)