Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club has hailed its annual tour of Somerset a big success after it raised hundreds of pounds for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

The club’s annual Classic Tour took place last summer and the total raised has this week been announced during a cheque handover.

The club’s Kris Puddy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On Saturday (January 14th) we had a visit from the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance to give them their donation from Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club’s Classic Tour.”

“We met at the Abbey Tea Rooms in Glastonbury to meet Mary Parker who is a huge supporter of the Air Ambulance.”

“Mary supports our David Warren Classic Car Tour each year by donating all the breakfasts and drinks for all 80 entrants, which equates to hundreds of pounds each year.”

“With Mary’s help, we manged to donate a whopping £900 to the amazing charity from last year’s event!”

“Over the years, Burnham Motor Club has donated more than £9,200 to the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, something which we are very proud of – that’s just from our classic tour event.‍ Some of our other events have donated lots too.”

She adds: “The classic tour consists of meeting in Glastonbury on the day of the event, signing on for the day and receiving a tour pack with the route book with lots of information about local villages and lots of places of interest en route, then getting a lovely breakfast at the Abbey Tea Rooms before it’s back to the cars ready for the off.”

“The drive is normally about 60-70miles, ending up at a very nice destination for lunch – the finish venue and route change each year to keep things interesting.”

“We always get a quintessential collection of classics, sports cars and newer cars attending. We prefer the classics but the whole event is for charity so as long as it is something special, we won’t turn you down.”

“Thank you to all who came to the event to make it such a great success, we can’t wait to see you on the 2023 event on 23rd July to raise more funds for this fantastic charity. A huge thank you must also go to Mary who is an amazing lady.”

For more information, see www.bosmotorclub.co.uk