A Burnham-On-Sea motorist has been left with a repair bill for hundreds of pounds after her car was vandalised at the weekend.

The Toyota Aygo was parked on the North Esplanade outside Marine Cove gardens on Friday night (October 23rd) when it was attacked.

The owner, who has asked not be named, told Burnham-On-Sea.com she is “livid and very annoyed at the senseless damage.”

Both wing mirrors were smashed and there are scratches down the side of the vehicle.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called on Saturday 24th October after a car in Burnham-On-Sea had had its wing mirrors damaged.”

“The vehicle, a Toyota Aygo, was parked in The Esplanade and it’s believed the damage occurred at some point between 11pm on the Friday night and 6am on Saturday morning.”

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 and quote reference 5220241417.”

Nearby residents say they heard a large group of people in Marine Cove late on Friday night. CCTV footage in the gardens is to be inspected.