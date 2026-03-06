Burnham-On-Sea motorists warned of overnight M5 junction 22 closures

Overnight closures are planned on the slip roads at Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 junction 22 this month while vegetation clearance work is carried out ahead of major roundabout works later in the year, National Highways has confirmed.

The northbound and southbound off-slips will be closed over four nights between 9pm and 6am from Monday 9th March.

National Highways says diversion routes will be clearly signposted and that the restrictions will not affect emergency services or works vehicles. When the closures are in effect, traffic will be redirected via other junctions.

A spokesperson says: “Traffic management will focus on the M5 traffic coming off junction 22 towards the Edithmead roundabout. This is to protect our workforce whilst the vegetation is cleared fron the slip road verge adjacent to the Windmill Caravan Park.”

Anyone wishing to make general enquiries about the works can contact project manager Steve Hellier at National Highways Ltd, Ash House, Falcon Road, Sowton Industrial Estate, Exeter, EX2 7LB, by phone on 0300 470 4383, or by email at steve.hellier@nationalhighways.co.uk.