Burnham-On-Sea motorists warned to expect disruption this week during roadworks

Burnham-On-Sea motorists have been warned to expect disruption this week when using a busy route into the town.

Roadworks are taking place in parts of Love Lane and surrounding roads near the Esso petrol station roundabout.

The work began on Monday (February 17th) with traffic lights causing tailbacks of traffic.

The work which is also affecting St Andrews Road, Manor Road, Kingsway Road and Love Lane “will enable OCU Group to install fibre, power cabinets and chambers and carry out

duct work on behalf of Nexifibre.”

Somerset Highways says the work is scheduled to last until 23rd February for seven days.