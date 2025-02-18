3.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea motorists warned to expect disruption this week during roadworks
News

Burnham-On-Sea motorists warned to expect disruption this week during roadworks

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea motorists have been warned to expect disruption this week when using a busy route into the town.

Roadworks are taking place in parts of Love Lane and surrounding roads near the Esso petrol station roundabout.

The work began on Monday (February 17th) with traffic lights causing tailbacks of traffic.

The work which is also affecting St Andrews Road, Manor Road, Kingsway Road and Love Lane “will enable OCU Group to install fibre, power cabinets and chambers and carry out
duct work on behalf of Nexifibre.”

Somerset Highways says the work is scheduled to last until 23rd February for seven days.

Previous article
Award-winning Highbridge Indian restaurant celebrates its third anniversary
Next article
Former Burnham-On-Sea pub attracting ‘steady flow of interest’ says estate agent

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
3.7 ° C
4.4 °
3.1 °
79 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com