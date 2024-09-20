Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox backs Alzheimer’s awareness on World Alzheimer’s Day

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox is giving his support to Alzheimer’s awareness on World Alzheimer’s Day today (Saturday, September 21st).

The MP is calling for increased awareness for those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in the Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency and across the UK.

He says that with an estimated 1,679 people aged 65 and over living with dementia in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency, action is needed to improve diagnosis rates and care support.

Currently, only 55.8% of those affected in the constituency receive a formal diagnosis, highlighting the need for greater screening efforts.

The financial burden of dementia is also significant. In the constituency, the cost of formal care for dementia patients exceeds £35.9 million annually, while unpaid care provided by family members and loved ones is valued at over £41.4 million.

The Alzheimer’s Society calculates the total annual economic cost of dementia for England at £35.8 billion and £42 billion for the whole UK. With more than half of that cost borne by people living with dementia and their loved ones.

Ashley Fox adds: “We must do more to support those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia. This means not only raising awareness but ensuring better access to diagnosis, care, and support for families who are doing so much for their loved ones.”

“I stand with Alzheimer’s Society and other advocacy groups in pushing for more action at both a local and national level.”

World Alzheimer’s Day takes place every September 21st as a global effort to raise awareness & challenge stigma around Alzheimer’s disease & other dementia.