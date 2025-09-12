Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox calls for stronger action on Somerset bus services

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has called on Ministers to strengthen the Bus Services Bill to deliver better services for rural communities.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ashley said that too many villages across the constituency are left isolated by poor or non-existent services.

Some rural communities remain almost ‘cut off’ without a car, he says, while even those villages with bus routes often face early evening cut-offs which make commuting impossible.

Ashley argued that the Bill should go further by requiring proper integration between buses and trains. He pointed to the long-running absence of a usable bus stop at Bridgwater railway station as an example of a relatively simple fix that Somerset Council has failed to deliver.

He also pressed for a review of seasonal timetables, warning that while summer services help meet tourist demand, local residents are left struggling to travel during the winter months when timetables are cut back.

He adds: “Seasonal buses help those in the north of my constituency commuting to work or college in Weston-super-Mare.”

“The reduced frequency of the No. 20 bus service and the lack of a Sunday service in the winter months mean that fewer people can rely on it.”

On fares, Ashley criticised the Government’s decision to scrap the £2 bus fare cap introduced by the last Government and replace it with a £3 cap.

He said this 50% increase in fares was a blow to passengers across Somerset and called for the cap to be reinstated, saying: “They increased the amount that all our constituents have to pay by 50% and then proclaimed it a triumph. It sounds like something from Soviet propaganda”.

After the debate the MP added: “Buses are a lifeline for many people in Somerset. To keep our towns and villages connected, services must be reliable, affordable and accessible all year round. This Bill is an opportunity to put that right, and I urge the Government to accept the amendments that would make a real difference to my constituents.”