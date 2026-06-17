Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox criticises Somerset Council after Ofsted downgrades children’s services

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has voiced strong concerns after Ofsted downgraded Somerset Council’s children’s social care services, finding that three out of four areas now “require improvement”.

A report published this week says the quality of some services for “very vulnerable children” has deteriorated since the last full inspection in 2022. Inspectors highlighted that most child and family assessments are taking too long, with workload pressures meaning the needs of vulnerable children are “not always understood soon enough”.

Somerset Council described the findings as “disappointing” and said it remains committed to improving services.

Ashley Fox said the report raises serious questions about the council’s leadership. “I am disappointed that Children’s Services has gone backwards during the four years that the Liberal Democrats have been running Somerset Council,” he said.

“The Liberal Democrats inherited a Children’s Services department from the Conservatives that was rated Good by Ofsted in 2022. Four years later, Ofsted has downgraded the service to Requires Improvement and found that some services for vulnerable children have deteriorated.”

He added that the findings are particularly troubling given the scale of investment. “Children’s Services is spending £80 million more a year than it was in 2022. Residents will rightly expect that level of investment to lead to better outcomes for children, not poorer ones.”

Mr Fox stressed that frontline staff are not to blame. “This is not a criticism of the dedicated social workers, foster carers and frontline staff who work tirelessly to support children and families across Somerset. The questions raised by this report are for the Liberal Democrats responsible for leading and overseeing the service.”

He said the council must now focus on addressing Ofsted’s concerns “to ensure that every child in Somerset receives the help, protection and opportunities they deserve”.

The Ofsted report also found:

• A continued shortage of foster homes and registered children’s homes in Somerset

• Some children in care living in “unlawful, unregistered provision”

• Too many placement moves for children in care

• Strong practice in some areas, particularly support for care leavers

Councillor Leigh Redman, chair of Somerset Council’s children and education scrutiny committee, said it was important to acknowledge both the concerns and the strengths highlighted by inspectors. “While it is disappointing to see areas requiring improvement, it is also right that we recognise the strong practice highlighted by inspectors, particularly the progress and support provided to care leavers.”

Heather Shearer, the council’s lead member for children, families and education, said the authority remains “fully committed to building on these strengths, listening to the voices of children and families and working with our partners to ensure every child in Somerset has the opportunity to thrive.”