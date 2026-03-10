Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox Honours Kate Gardiner as ‘MP HERo’

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has recognised local entrepreneur Kate Gardiner as an official MP ‘HERo’, celebrating her leadership and impact as the founder of Purplespoon, which operates in both Bridgwater and Highbridge.

The MP HERoes initiative pairs Members of Parliament with outstanding women business owners in their constituencies, shining a spotlight on female founders across every sector of the UK.

The programme, created by the think tank Savvier in partnership with NatWest, aims to champion women who are not only building successful companies but also making meaningful contributions to their communities.

Gardiner joined fellow MP HERoes at a special awards event held in Parliament on Wednesday 4th March, where she was formally recognised for her achievements.

Ashley Fox said: “I was pleased to nominate Kate for this award celebrating women in business.

She has built a successful business with in Bridgwater and Highbridge and has made a significant contribution through community initiatives such as her community lunches.”

Purplespoon has become well known locally for its catering, hospitality ventures, and community-focused projects, including initiatives aimed at supporting residents facing hardship.

MP HERoes is a national, cross‑party initiative designed to encourage, celebrate, and support women’s enterprise across the UK. The programme highlights female entrepreneurship in all sectors and regions, creating a strong peer network of businesswomen who take part in year‑round activities — from Westminster meetings to regional events and online workshops.

The initiative is run by Savvitas in partnership with NatWest, with support from the Women & Enterprise All-Party Parliamentary Group.

By recognising women like Kate Gardiner, MP HERoes aims to inspire more women to start or grow their own businesses and to showcase the positive social impact that female-led enterprises bring to their communities.