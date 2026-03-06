Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox presses Government on rural access to NHS dentists

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has challenged the Government over the continuing struggle many local residents face in securing NHS dental appointments, warning that the problem is particularly acute in rural parts of the constituency.

Speaking during Health questions in the House of Commons, the Minister for Care was asked what assessment had been made of current access to NHS dental services.

The Minister pointed to additional appointments delivered since the General Election and said further contract reforms were on the way.

Ashley Fox highlighted the local situation in rural areas, telling the Minister: “My constituents continue to find it very difficult to get an appointment with an NHS dentist.”

“What steps is the Minister taking to encourage dentists in rural areas, so that my constituents can have access to an NHS dentist?”

In reply, the Minister said that 1.8 million additional NHS dental treatments had been delivered between April and October 2025 compared with the same period before the General Election. He also offered to provide constituency‑level data on local provision.

Following the exchange, Ashley Fox said: “Access to NHS dentistry remains one of the most common concerns raised with me.”

“People are struggling to find appointments, and in rural areas the problem can be even more acute.”

“I will continue pressing the government to ensure that rural communities are not overlooked and that NHS dentistry is genuinely accessible and affordable for my constituents.”