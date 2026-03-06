7.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Mar 06, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox presses Government on rural access to NHS dentists
News

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox presses Government on rural access to NHS dentists

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has challenged the Government over the continuing struggle many local residents face in securing NHS dental appointments, warning that the problem is particularly acute in rural parts of the constituency.

Speaking during Health questions in the House of Commons, the Minister for Care was asked what assessment had been made of current access to NHS dental services.

The Minister pointed to additional appointments delivered since the General Election and said further contract reforms were on the way.

Ashley Fox highlighted the local situation in rural areas, telling the Minister: “My constituents continue to find it very difficult to get an appointment with an NHS dentist.”

“What steps is the Minister taking to encourage dentists in rural areas, so that my constituents can have access to an NHS dentist?”

In reply, the Minister said that 1.8 million additional NHS dental treatments had been delivered between April and October 2025 compared with the same period before the General Election. He also offered to provide constituency‑level data on local provision.

Following the exchange, Ashley Fox said: “Access to NHS dentistry remains one of the most common concerns raised with me.”

“People are struggling to find appointments, and in rural areas the problem can be even more acute.”

“I will continue pressing the government to ensure that rural communities are not overlooked and that NHS dentistry is genuinely accessible and affordable for my constituents.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea motorists warned of overnight M5 junction 22 closures
Next article
Burnham Community Centre secures £75,000 to press ahead with modernisation projects

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.2 ° C
7.5 °
6.1 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com