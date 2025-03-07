Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox pushes for law change to strengthen police numbers

Ashley Fox, Member of Parliament for Burnham-On-Sea, has pushed the Government to introduce improved support for special constables in tackling anti-social behaviour.

Speaking in the House of Commons, in a question about tackling anti-social behaviour, he specifically called for changes to employment law to support special constables.

During the exchange, the Burnham-On-Sea MP highlighted the declining number of special constables, particularly since the pandemic, and proposed amending the Employment Rights Act 1996 to bring special constables within Section 50.

Speaking in Parliament, Ashley Fox asked: “Does the Home Secretary agree that it would be easier for the police to tackle antisocial behaviour if they had more support for special constables? The number of special constables has fallen in recent years, particularly since the pandemic. Will she agree to consider amending the Employment Rights Act 1996 to bring special constables within section 50?”

Responding to the Burnham-On-Sea MP’s question, the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper acknowledged the importance of special constables in policing and noted that their numbers have fallen by around two-thirds in recent years.

She stated that the Government is working with police forces to increase recruitment, ensuring special constables can continue to play a crucial role in neighbourhood policing and specialist police work.

Speaking afterwards, Ashley said: “Antisocial behaviour is a major concern for many of my constituents. Special constables play a role in keeping our communities safe, yet their numbers have declined significantly.”

“If we want to reverse this trend, we must ensure they receive the right support, including stronger employment protections. I urge the Government to consider my proposal to amend employment law so that more people can serve as special constables without fear of losing out at work.”

Section 50 of Employment Rights Act 1996 grants employees the right to take a reasonable amount of unpaid leave to perform certain public duties, such as serving as a magistrate or a local councillor. However, it does not currently cover special constables.

By including them within section 50, employers would be required to allow special constables time off work to fulfil their policing duties, making it easier for people to volunteer without fearing workplace consequences. This change would provide them with greater protections in the workplace, making it easier for them to continue their vital voluntary service within the police force.