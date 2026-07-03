Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox reflects on two years of representing local communities

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has marked two years since being elected to represent Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and the wider Bridgwater constituency, saying it remains “a tremendous privilege” to serve local residents and champion their concerns in Parliament.

Mr Fox, who was elected on 4th July 2024, says his focus throughout the past two years has been on being “an active and accessible local MP” who listens to residents and ensures the constituency has a strong voice in Westminster.

He says he and his team have worked on more than 11,000 pieces of casework, covering issues ranging from housing and planning to pensions, welfare, SEND provision and access to NHS services.

He has continued to hold regular advice surgeries across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Bridgwater, as well as meeting residents at community events, parish councils, local businesses and on the doorstep. “There is simply no substitute for getting out into our communities and hearing directly from the people I represent,” he said.

Reflecting on his work locally, Mr Fox highlighted tackling antisocial behaviour in Bridgwater as a key priority, working with residents, businesses and police to push for tougher enforcement and a more visible neighbourhood presence. “Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live, work and shop,” he said.

In Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, he says he has continued pressing for better access to local healthcare, meeting residents and providers to discuss concerns around GP services and changes involving Symphony Healthcare Services. With the area continuing to grow, he says ensuring services keep pace remains essential.

Mr Fox also pointed to his work supporting Somerset’s rural communities, challenging the Government over the family farm tax, calling for greater certainty for farmers, and pressing Ministers to improve broadband and mobile coverage for villages across the constituency.

In Westminster, he says he has raised local issues with Ministers on topics including teacher recruitment, rural broadband, flooding, farming, NHS dentistry, support for Armed Forces personnel, Coastguard volunteers and transport. “Every intervention has been made to ensure Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding communities have a strong voice in Parliament,” he said.

He added that he is proud of the expansion of his Read2Succeed campaign, which will see even more young children receive a free book over the summer holidays, and of his Independent Shop Awards, which celebrate local businesses. His annual Parish Council Summit has also continued, bringing together councils from across the constituency to raise issues that matter most to residents.

Mr Fox says that across Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, North Petherton and surrounding villages, people share the same priorities: safe communities, reliable public services, thriving town centres, opportunities to thrive and a stronger local economy. “Those priorities continue to guide everything I do as your MP,” he said.

Looking ahead, he says he will continue campaigning for safer streets, better healthcare and NHS dentistry, stronger support for farmers, improved transport and digital connectivity, and the investment needed to help the constituency prosper.

“Thank you once again for placing your trust in me,” he said. “It is an honour to represent Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding towns and villages in Parliament, and I look forward to continuing to work hard on your behalf in the years ahead.”