Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox secures debate on Hinkley Point C environmental concerns

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox has secured a Westminster Hall debate next week to raise concerns about the environmental impact of proposals related to Hinkley Point C’s water intake system.

The debate follows ongoing concerns about the proposed creation of a salt marsh at Pawlett Hams as part of mitigation efforts for marine life in the Severn Estuary.

Hinkley Point C requires effective environmental measures to protect fish from being harmed by its water intake pipes, which are located 2km offshore.

Originally, a range of mitigation efforts were agreed upon, including the installation of an Acoustic Fish Deterrent (AFD) system. However, after years of study, EDF Energy deemed the AFD impractical due to safety concerns.

As an alternative, the creation of a salt marsh was proposed, with Pawlett Hams, pictured, identified as a potential site. This plan has since been halted following strong local opposition.

Ashley Fox says he will use the Westminster debate to recognise the efforts of local residents in advocating for the protection of Pawlett Hams, question why the AFD was recommended without precedent, and urge the Environment Agency to commit to maintaining vital flood defences along the River Parrett.

He will also caution against environmental measures that may cause unintended damage to local ecology. The debate will compel a government minister to respond to these concerns.

Ashley Fox says: “I supported the campaign to protect Pawlett Hams when I was running to be the local MP. “

“I am pleased to have this opportunity to highlight the effective advocacy of the action group at the highest level.”