Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox tells Government new fertiliser charges risk higher food costs

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has called on the Government to urgently review new carbon border taxes on fertiliser, warning they could drive up food prices for families across Somerset.

During Treasury questions in the House of Commons, Ashley Fox welcomed the Government’s decision to freeze fuel duty and cut red diesel duty for farmers, but said ministers were overlooking the impact of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which is due to come into force on 1st January. He warned that the policy would increase the cost of fertiliser, adding further pressure to food production costs and ultimately to consumers.

In response, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby MP highlighted the Government’s changes to red diesel duty but did not address the request for a review of the carbon border mechanism itself.

Speaking afterwards, Ashley Fox said farmers across Somerset were already struggling with rising costs. “Farmers in Somerset are already under significant pressure from rising costs, and increasing the price of fertiliser will inevitably feed through into higher food prices for families.

“While I welcome the Government’s decision on fuel duty and red diesel, Ministers failed to answer the specific concern I raised about the impact of the carbon border tax on fertiliser costs.”

“The Government should review this policy before it adds even more pressure to household budgets and the farming sector.”

Ashley Fox said he will continue pressing ministers to reconsider the policy and assess its impact on rural communities.