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Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox welcomes £50m boost for Somerset flood defences

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has welcomed the Government’s announcement of a £50million investment to strengthen Somerset’s flood resilience following the severe flooding seen across the county last winter.

Mr Fox said he has been pressing both the Environment Agency and ministers for additional support to help protect vulnerable communities, and described the new funding as a vital step forward. He added that residents will now want to see a clear plan setting out how the money will be spent, which projects will be prioritised and when work will begin on the ground.

He highlighted areas such as Moorland and Fordgate, which have faced repeated flooding over the years, as well as less widely known problem spots including Combwich, where he says targeted interventions could make a significant difference.

Mr Fox also called for a broader review of flood management, including the Environment Agency’s trigger points for action, improved maintenance of rivers and watercourses, and dredging where appropriate. He warned that drainage features linked to new developments, such as attenuation ponds, are too often approved at the planning stage but not properly maintained in the long term.

He said he will continue working with Somerset Council, the Environment Agency and local communities to ensure the new investment delivers practical measures that reduce flood risk, improve resilience and better protect homes and businesses across the county.

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