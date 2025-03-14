Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox welcomes investment in bus services for area

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has welcomed news of a significant investment in local bus services.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, First Bus says from April 20th 2025, the 21/21A service from Taunton to Burnham-On-Sea via Bridgwater will see “a new timetable that improves reliability with a frequency of every 35 minutes.” The 21 service will also be extended to Burnham-On-Sea until 11.30pm Monday to Saturday.

The MP held meetings with First Bus and Somerset Council where he lobbied for improvements to public transport in the constituency.

The newly announced funding under the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) will enhance services across Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, making travel more reliable and accessible for residents.