Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox welcomes resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has welcomed the resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying the Labour leader had “simply not been up to the job” and that a change at the top would not fix what he described as “deeper problems” within the party.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, Mr Fox said Sir Keir’s time in office had been marked by poor judgement and a lack of direction. “Keir Starmer has been a poor Prime Minister. His judgement was wrong on too many occasions. Sad to say, he was simply not up to the job,” he said.

He added that replacing him with another senior Labour figure would not address what he sees as the party’s fundamental weaknesses. “Changing the Labour leader will not fix the problem. Andy Burnham has the same weakness: big promises, no serious plan to pay for them, and no answers to the hard choices facing the country.”

Mr Fox went on to criticise Labour’s wider approach to governing, arguing that its policies would leave Britain less secure and economically weaker. “Labour’s answer is always the same: higher taxes, more spending, more welfare, weaker borders, and less security for Britain’s future. It does not matter who they put in charge.”

He said the country instead needed a return to Conservative leadership focused on economic growth, lower taxes and stronger national security. “We need to get Britain working again. We need lower taxes, real welfare reform, stronger defence, secure energy, and a government that backs people who work hard, do the right thing, and want to get on.”

Mr Starmer announced outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning (June 22nd) that he would be resigning at prime minister after around two years in the post, giving way to his successor before the party conference in September.

Andy Burnham, the newly-elected MP for Makerfield, is the current favourite to replace Mr Starmer, having previously served as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Councillor Leigh Redman, who leads the Labour opposition group on Somerset Council, called for the government to “reset our national priorities” and ensure public services and local government is properly funded. Mr Redman stood at the last general election, finishing second in the Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency behind Conservative victor Ashley Fox.

Reacting to Keir Starmer’s resignation, Mr Redman said: “Before looking ahead, it’s right to acknowledge our outgoing prime minister and thank him for the work he has done. Public service at that level is demanding, and whatever our political differences, the commitment and effort required deserve recognition. But moments of transition are also moments of choice and this is a chance to reset our national priorities.”

“Real leadership now means moving past the Westminster bubble and funding the essential building blocks of everyday life. In Somerset, that means moving away from short term financial emergency measures and onto a path of sustainable, long-term recovery. We need a government that will step up and properly fund the critical front-line services our families rely on from addressing EHCP delays and providing robust SEND support for our children, to protecting our vital local emergency and fire services.”

He said he hoped the new prime minister would devolve more powers to local councils to allow future regeneration projects – like the £20 pride in place fund – to move forward in a truly democratic fashion.

He said: “Major regeneration projects like the redevelopment of Bridgwater’s old hospital into a centre of excellence shouldn’t be bogged down by rigid national bureaucracy or fragmented supply chains.”

“We need an economic environment where local councils are trusted with direct control, where our independent traders and community owned hubs can actually thrive, and where the decisions that affect our high streets are driven by local knowledge, not top down dictates. Somerset Labour is ready to fight for real, practical delivery that local people can see right outside their front doors from fixing our roads to investing in our towns’ unique heritage and future. “Let’s shift the power closer to the front line.”