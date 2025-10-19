Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox’s column: Business support, mental health, regeneration

Burnham-On-Sea MP gives an update on his latest activities in the Burnham and Highbridge area in this regular column.

“It’s been another busy period serving the people of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, and I’m pleased to share a short update on some of the work I’ve been doing locally and in Parliament.”

“On 2nd October I began the day in Burnham-On-Sea where I met with local business owners at the invitation of the Burnham Chamber of Trade and Commerce. It was a valuable opportunity to listen to concerns and discuss some of the challenges facing the local economy.”

“From there I visited In Charley’s Memory in Highbridge, a much-respected mental health charity providing counselling and support to young people. The organisation is currently facing challenges in finding a new property, and I’ve been supporting them in securing a sustainable long-term solution.”

“I also met Pastor Jade and her team at Hope Baptist Church in Highbridge to learn more about their vital community work. From food support to advice services and coffee mornings, their outreach makes a real difference to local people.”

“In the afternoon I met with Mark Andrew, Chair of Trustees at Weston Hospice care, to discuss funding challenges and the potential implications of the Assisted Dying Bill for hospices, patients, and staff.”

“In Parliament I raised the need for Highbridge to benefit from future rounds of regeneration funding. While welcoming new Pride in Place investment for Bridgwater, I made clear that Highbridge also deserves its share of support to help unlock local growth and opportunity.”

“Lastly, a reminder that I am hosting my very first Pensioners’ Fair in partnership with the Wafflle Hub on Friday 7th November, 10am to 1pm. Please come along to the Methodist Church on College Street in Burnham-On-Sea. Several local groups and service providers will be in attendance including Burnham & Weston Energy Company, Morland Hub, Nationwide Building Society and Age UK Somerset. Whether you’re looking for information on health, wellbeing, volunteering or local services, this event is designed to help you.”

If you need his help or want to raise an issue, contact ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk