Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox’s column: Traveller camps, new florist shop, taxes

Burnham-On-Sea MP gives an update on his latest activities in the Burnham and Highbridge area in this regular column.

“Parliament has now been back a couple of weeks, and I’ve got straight on with the job – speaking in the chamber as your representative and getting out across the constituency to meet residents, businesses, and community groups. Here is some of what I’ve been up to.”

“On 5th September, I began the day in Burnham-On-Sea at an important meeting on travellers and unauthorised encampments in the town. Hosted by the Town Council, the meeting brought together councillors, Somerset Council officers and local representatives. We discussed the repeated encampments in Burnham over the summer and the frustration caused by slow eviction processes.”

“Key points raised included the lack of a dedicated transit site in Somerset, the need for stronger barriers to prevent unauthorised access, and the importance of reporting anti-social behaviour. I committed to taking these issues up with Somerset Council, the Department of Justice, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and the Home Office to press for quicker and more effective action.”

“That same day I visited Highbridge to congratulate Julia Newman on the opening of her new shop, Julia’s Flowers. Julia has already built a thriving business in Burnham’s Victoria Street, and it is very encouraging to see her expanding into Highbridge. Supporting small businesses like Julia’s is vital for the future of our high streets, and I wish her every success.”

“I also spent time knocking on doors in Highbridge, listening directly to residents. Concerns raised included disruption from local roadworks, the rising cost of living, and pressure on school places. These conversations help shape my priorities as your MP.”

“Later in the afternoon I held one of my regular constituency surgeries, this time at Sydenham Community Centre in Bridgwater. The casework I deal with is wide-ranging, from planning matters and visa challenges to housing pressures and access to benefits to name a few. If you need support, please do get in touch with my office to book an appointment.”

“In Westminster, I recently spoke in a debate on Taxes. Labour were elected on a promise of a modest £9.5 billion increase in spending but in their first Budget they hiked spending by £70 billion, fuelling inflation and driving up borrowing costs. I warned that this reckless approach has left taxpayers footing the bill, with higher interest rates, higher taxes, and a weaker economy. Rather than letting the state grow ever larger, we should be backing the businesses and working people who create jobs and prosperity. I made clear that the Government should provide the environment for businesses to thrive, rather than threatening every part of the economy with higher taxes.”

“This is just a snapshot of what I’ve been doing to represent you. As ever, I will continue working hard for the people of Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge.”

If you need my help or want to raise an issue, contact ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk