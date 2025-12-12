Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox’s column: Visits to Royal Mail and local businesses

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox gives an update on his latest activities in the Burnham and Highbridge area in this regular column.

“It has been another busy period and I am pleased to share a short update on some of the work I have been doing locally and in Parliament.”

“As always, I have been out and about across our coastal communities, meeting residents, supporting local businesses, and listening to the issues that matter most. Here is some of what I have been up to recently.”

“On 6th December I began the morning with a visit to the Royal Mail sorting office in Burnham-On-Sea. I spoke with Kevin, the manager, and members of the team to understand the work they do and to see for myself the effort that goes into keeping deliveries moving during the Christmas season. It is one of the busiest times of the year for Royal Mail staff, and I was grateful for the chance to thank them for their hard work.”

“After leaving the sorting office I headed into the town centre where I visited several independent shops. It was good to hear how trade has been going for them and to show some support at a time when many are facing rising costs including higher National Insurance contributions. Burnham-On-Sea has a strong independent retail offer, and I want to see our high street continue to thrive.”

“I then made my way to Berrow where I spent some time knocking on doors and hearing directly from residents about their local priorities, concerns, and ideas. These conversations are always invaluable in shaping the work I do both locally and in Parliament.”

“Later in the afternoon I visited Burnham Pier Amusements to meet Charles, the Director, to learn more about the challenges facing the business and the common pressures felt by family run attractions along our coastline. I also managed to try my hand at a couple of the arcade games, although without much success, but it was good fun and a reminder of the enjoyment the pier brings.”

“I finished the day at the Burnham-On-Sea Scouts Christmas Fair where there was plenty of festive spirit, stalls, and Christmas gifts for families to enjoy.”

“Finally, in Parliament I recently raised the case of Rowena, a local teacher, to highlight how Labour’s Budget is affecting hardworking families. Rowena has worked in education for more than a decade and has only recently reached the top of her pay scale after years of long hours and growing responsibilities.”

“The Budget will now push her into the 40 percent tax bracket and leave her around £1,500 a year worse off. She told me that extra work such as summer exam marking will no longer be worthwhile because a large share of the earnings will be taken in tax. Her story reflects what many constituents are telling me, that the recent Budget discourages aspiration and places new pressure on families who play by the rules.”

If you need my help or want to raise an issue, please contact my office at ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk

Pictured: MP Ashley Fox at Material Needs in Burnham-On-Sea