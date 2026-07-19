Burnham-On-Sea MP calls for national strategy to support coastal communities

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has called on the Government to create a dedicated national strategy for Britain’s coastal communities, warning that seaside towns like Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean are being left behind despite facing deep‑rooted social and economic challenges.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on isolation and hidden deprivation in coastal areas around the UK, he said that while coastal towns are among the most beautiful parts of the country, many struggle with poor transport links, seasonal employment, ageing populations and limited opportunities for young people.

He told Parliament that “behind the picture postcard image lies a reality that too often goes unnoticed — isolation, hidden deprivation and a lack of opportunity.”

The MP highlighted evidence showing that coastal communities often experience lower educational attainment, higher rates of disability and greater economic inactivity than many inland areas.

He called on ministers to revive proposals first made by the House of Lords in 2019 for a dedicated Coastal Communities Strategy, arguing that national policy must better recognise the specific pressures faced by seaside towns.

He also raised concerns about the cumulative impact of Government policies on small tourism‑reliant businesses, warning that the Government’s proposed Holiday Tax, rising employment costs and additional regulation risk placing further strain on hospitality firms already operating on tight seasonal margins.

He questioned ministers on whether the Employment Rights Act had been assessed for its impact on seasonal businesses, asking if the new right to guaranteed hours could discourage employers from taking on extra staff during periods of good weather if they were then required to continue offering those hours when visitor numbers fall.

Speaking after the debate, Ashley Fox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our coastal communities have enormous strengths, but they also face challenges that are very different from those experienced elsewhere.”

“Too often, funding formulas and Government policy fail to recognise the additional pressures created by seasonal economies, ageing populations and poorer transport links.”

“From supporting our high streets and tourism businesses to improving transport and digital connectivity, we need a genuine long-term strategy that gives coastal communities like Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean the opportunities they deserve.”