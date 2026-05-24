Burnham-On-Sea MP calls for tougher action on unauthorised traveller encampments

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has called for stronger powers to tackle unauthorised traveller encampments after meeting local residents to discuss long‑running concerns about repeated incursions in the town.

Ashley Fox, the MP for Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater, visited Burnham to meet several residents this month. It comes as a group of travellers left the back of the B&M store in the Pier Street car park after having arrived last week, as we reported here.

The group discussed the disruption caused by unlawful encampments on public spaces and business areas, along with the financial pressure placed on local authorities each time they are required to respond.

Speaking after the meeting, Ashley said residents and traders were “fed up with seeing the same problems repeated time and time again.”

He added that he wanted to see stronger powers for councils and police to move on unlawful encampments more quickly, tougher restrictions on repeat incursions, and an end to what he described as a “‘build now, apply later’ culture” around unauthorised development.

The meeting followed recent national Conservative proposals aimed at tightening enforcement, including stronger measures against repeat incursions and changes to planning rules surrounding unauthorised sites.

Ashley said Somerset Council must also be prepared for the summer months, when incursions typically become more frequent. He said residents expect “quick action, proper enforcement and a robust response that protects local people, businesses and public spaces.”