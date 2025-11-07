Burnham-On-Sea MP calls for urgent action over local Royal Mail delivery delays

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has called for immediate improvements to Royal Mail’s local delivery service, warning that rural communities across Somerset are being let down by unreliable post and falling standards.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on the Royal Mail Universal Service Obligation, Ashley highlighted widespread concerns from residents in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding villages.

“In my constituency, only one in three households told me, through my survey, that they receive a postal delivery every day,” he said. “Fifteen per cent said that they receive one once a week or less.”

In Burnham-On-Sea, the MP says his survey found a stark divide in public opinion, with 48% of respondents rating Royal Mail’s reliability as 10 out of 10, while 30% gave it zero.

Ashley acknowledged that staffing issues at delivery offices in Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Taunton had contributed to the disruption, but said the situation was unacceptable.

“The postal service is a vital part of our communities,” he said. “Its future, and the changes to the universal service obligation, particularly affect my constituents.”

He warned that any reduction in delivery standards or service days would disproportionately affect rural areas. “This is not just a few percentage points on a spreadsheet,” he said.

“It is millions of people waiting longer for vital letters… and rural communities, such as those in Somerset, being pushed further to the margins.”

Ashley Fox is due to meet with Royal Mail’s Director of External Affairs and Policy to discuss the specific concerns raised in his debate and press for improvements.

You can watch the debate here: Parliamentlive.tv – Westminster Hall