Burnham-On-Sea MP calls for urgent Government review after repeated M5 closures in Somerset

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has written to the Government calling for an urgent review into how repeated closures on the M5 through Somerset are handled, saying that near‑weekly disruption between Junctions 22 and 24 is placing a “severe burden” on local communities.

Ashley says the issue has become one of the most frequent concerns raised by constituents, with long motorway closures forcing traffic onto local roads that were never designed to cope with the volume.

He says the resulting gridlock is affecting residents, businesses and emergency services across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Bridgwater.

In his letter to the Roads Minister, Ashley Fox calls for greater use of managed traffic flows and contraflow systems where feasible, improved diversion routes to prevent surrounding communities becoming overwhelmed, and better coordination between responding agencies to minimise closure times.

He also wants procedures involving people in crisis to be reviewed so they can be safely removed more swiftly, along with further preventative measures at known hotspots to reduce the number of incidents occurring in the first place.

“The M5 is a vital artery for Somerset but it feels like residents are being brought to a halt almost every week,” he says.

“When the motorway closes for hours, traffic floods onto local roads that were never designed to cope. Residents are stuck in gridlock, businesses suffer, and people’s daily lives are disrupted.”

Ashley says he has met with National Highways and Avon and Somerset Police to understand the challenges they face, but believes a Government‑led review is now needed to determine whether incidents can be managed more effectively while maintaining public safety.

“Constituents should not have to endure near‑weekly episodes of gridlock caused by prolonged motorway closures,” he adds.

Click here to read the MP’s letter here.