Burnham-On-Sea MP challenges ministers over rising small boat crossings

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has criticised the Government for “failing to get a grip” on illegal migration after questioning ministers in the House of Commons about the continued rise in small boat crossings.

Speaking during Home Office questions, Ashley Fox pressed Minister Alex Norris on Labour’s pledge to “smash the gangs,” pointing to more than 76,000 illegal Channel crossings recorded since the General Election.

He argued that the Government’s approach is not working and that ministers were being forced to commission former Army bases and spend millions on additional asylum accommodation as a result.

“Does the Minister appreciate that the reason he is commissioning former Army bases and spending millions of pounds on more asylum accommodation is that his Government’s policy of smashing the gangs has completely failed?” he said.

“There have been 76,000 illegal crossings across the Channel into our country, and until he accepts that those are economic migrants who should be deported when they arrive in our country, this problem will continue.”

In response, Home Office Minister Alex Norris said the Government distinguishes between economic migrants and those seeking asylum. He told MPs that asylum applications were falling and highlighted joint work with French authorities aimed at disrupting people‑smuggling operations.

Speaking after the debate, Ashley Fox said Labour’s decision to scrap the Rwanda deterrent had made tackling illegal migration more difficult. He argued that removing the scheme before it had the chance to operate sent “entirely the wrong message” to criminal gangs and those considering the dangerous journey across the Channel.