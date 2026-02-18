Burnham‑On‑Sea MP commends charity for helping young people gain skills and confidence

Burnham‑On‑Sea MP Ashley Fox has praised the work of Young Somerset after visiting the charity’s Bold & Brave social enterprise in Angel Place.

Ashley was shown around the youth‑run space, where young people on Supported Internships gain hands‑on experience in retail, hospitality and entrepreneurship.

Interns create handmade products, learn barista skills and receive mentoring designed to build confidence, independence and employability.

During the visit, Young Somerset staff outlined some of the key challenges facing young people across the county, including pressures on mental health, limited opportunities in rural areas and difficulties accessing timely support. Discussions also focused on how stronger partnership working can help create safer, more supportive communities.

Nik Harwood, CEO of Young Somerset, said: “We are always proud to share the positive impact our work is having on young lives. These visits allow us to highlight the importance of early help, meaningful opportunities and continued partnership working to ensure every young person across Somerset is supported to grow, achieve and feel heard.”

Burnham’s MP adds: “It was a real pleasure to visit Bold & Brave and see firsthand the difference Young Somerset is making. The Supported Internship programme is giving young people practical skills, confidence and real work experience in a supportive setting. I applaud Young Somerset for the work they are doing with our young people.”

Young Somerset also highlighted its wider support offer, which includes a growing network of violence‑reduction hubs and youth drop‑in spaces across the county. The charity runs two community cafés and two charity gift shops, all designed as youth‑friendly environments where young people can develop skills, build relationships and feel a sense of belonging.