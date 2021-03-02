Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey says he is “delighted and proud” of the “extraordinary” speed of the Covid vaccine roll-out across our area.

He has given his reaction to Somerset’s new vaccination figures which show more than 295,000 people in the county have received a coronavirus vaccine so far, equating to 30.5% of the population.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted the vaccine rollout is going so well nationally and – of course- here in Somerset. Having spoken to leading GPs of the Primary Care Networks (PCNs) over the past few weeks, I know what a fantastic group effort it has been.”

“I also visited the mass vaccination centre at the Bath and West Showground on Friday. It is such a well-organised centre and it is easy to see why this is going so well.”

“This is our ticket to freedom, and I am so proud to be part of the Government delivering on this alongside the County Council, PCNS, GPs and all the brilliant vaccination volunteers. The collaborative effort means we are world leading and long may it continue.”

In its weekly data release, NHS England has published vaccination figures by constituency for the first time. With the UK vaccination programme averaging more than 2.5million doses a week, the Prime Minister aims to ensure every adult is offered a jab by the end of July.

More than 19million people have received a vaccine so far, equivalent to one in three adults, including over 1.7million in the South West. This is the third highest per capita, behind only the UAE and Israel. In addition, only two countries have administered more doses than the UK – China and the USA.

Invites are now going out to those in priority groups five to nine.