Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has this week been appointed Minister for Defence Procurement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Having been re-elected as MP for the Wells constituency on December 12th, Mr Heappey said on Monday evening is “honoured” to take on this “prestigious” role.

James served in the Army and reached the rank of Major during a career spanning ten years, serving in Kabul in 2005, Northern Ireland in 2006, Basra in 2007 and Sangin in Helmand Province in 2009.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In a changing world, with so many threats to our national security, I am honoured to be joining the ministerial team at the Ministry of Defence.”

“I know that so many in our local community support our Armed Forces and I look forward to now taking up this important role, ensuring our Armed Forces are properly equipped for the mission we ask them to do on our nation’s behalf.”

“Constituents can be assured that my highest priority will always be the service of our local community and so whilst I am now a voice for Somerset in Government, I also remain focused on delivering the plan you elected me to implement last week.”