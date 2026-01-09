Burnham-On-Sea MP meets health bosses to raise concerns over local GP services

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has met with senior figures from Symphony North Healthcare to discuss concerns about access to health services in the Burnham and Highbridge area.

Mr Fox said the meeting was “constructive” and covered a wide range of issues raised by local residents, including ongoing difficulties in securing GP appointments.

He was told that the organisation is in the process of recruiting two new GPs, which is expected to help ease pressure on the service.

The MP adds: “We had a wide-ranging discussion in which they explained to me the challenges they face and their plans for the future. I fed in some of the issues that residents have been writing to me about, including difficulties in getting an appointment.”

During the meeting, Symphony North Healthcare also highlighted its intention to improve communication with local people. As part of this, the organisation is seeking volunteers to join its Patient Participation Group (PPG).

The group acts as an informal forum where patients can share feedback and help shape future care provision in the town.

Mr Fox added: “They expressed their desire to improve communications with local residents, and as such they are looking for volunteers who might be willing to join their Patient Participation Group.” Residents interested in taking part can email somicb.symphonynorth@nhs.net