Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has thanked the dedicated team of volunteers at Berrow’s medical centre and others across the Wells constituency for their work in ensuring Covid vaccinations have been a success.

The MP met volunteers and clinicians at Berrow’s Mulberry Centre on Friday, where he praised all those involved in the ongoing vaccination effort.

He said: “I’ve come to the Mulberry Centre where the North Sedgemoor GP Federation have been running vaccinations for the last three or four months. They’ve vaccinated well over 20,000 people, and are now getting towards the end of their second doses. It has been the most phenomenal effort but it’s a story that’s repeated at the West Mendip hospital where the West Mendip GPs Federation have been doing the same and of course at the Bath and West where people from across the region have been going to get their jabs.”

“What’s really amazing is that what goes on at these centres is not just the triumph of science in that these vaccines have been produced and approved so quickly, nor the amazing skills of NHS clinicians, all of which is formidable, but it’s the fact that what really makes these centres work as efficiently as they are is the incredible volunteer horsepower that has come together to make all of the basic bits like getting people in and out work so quickly and so efficiently.”

“So to all of the volunteers here in Berrow, in Glastonbury, at Shepton at the Bath and West who have made all of this happen thank you so much for all that you’ve done. It has made the most incredible difference.”

“I know that everybody who has come to get their jab are amazingly grateful that the job is being available, they are endlessly grateful to the NHS clinicians, and they’re amazingly grateful to you for all that you’ve done to make it such a positive and pain-free experience. Thank you.”